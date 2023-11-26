The Baylor Bears (4-0) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves put up only 0.6 more points per game last year (64.1) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.5).
  • Alcorn State went 12-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
  • Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears averaged were 5.4 more points than the Braves gave up (66.4).
  • When Baylor scored more than 66.4 points last season, it went 16-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Utah W 84-77 Ferrell Center
11/19/2023 Harvard W 81-71 Ferrell Center
11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State - Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.