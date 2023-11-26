How to Watch the Baylor vs. Alcorn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (4-0) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Braves put up only 0.6 more points per game last year (64.1) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.5).
- Alcorn State went 12-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears averaged were 5.4 more points than the Braves gave up (66.4).
- When Baylor scored more than 66.4 points last season, it went 16-5.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Utah
|W 84-77
|Ferrell Center
|11/19/2023
|Harvard
|W 81-71
|Ferrell Center
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|W 124-44
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Ferrell Center
