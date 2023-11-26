The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 43% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 157th.

The Cardinals average 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (63.7).

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Incarnate Word scored 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (67).

At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).

Incarnate Word made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule