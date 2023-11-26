The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 43% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 157th.
  • The Cardinals average 16 more points per game (79.7) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (63.7).
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Incarnate Word scored 8.5 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (67).
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).
  • Incarnate Word made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ UAPB W 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/22/2023 Jacksonville State W 67-66 McDermott Center
11/25/2023 @ UTSA L 90-80 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona - McDermott Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.