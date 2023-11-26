How to Watch Lamar vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (3-3) will hope to end a three-game road skid when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 74th.
- The Cardinals' 83.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 76.4 the Hornets allow.
- Lamar is 3-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (63.2) last season.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
- Beyond the arc, Lamar made fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) too.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-76
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
