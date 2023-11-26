The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) will face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 336th 64.6 Points Scored 67.9 274th 321st 75.5 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 210th 31.3 Rebounds 32.6 117th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.7 329th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.2 163rd 350th 15.0 Turnovers 14.0 334th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.