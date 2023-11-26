The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) play the SMU Mustangs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-16.5) 136.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 136.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 19 Mustangs games last season went over the point total.

UL Monroe compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 11 of the Warhawks' games went over the point total.

