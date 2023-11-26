The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Information

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

SMU vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 67.4 289th
323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 69.8 166th
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th
136th 13.6 Assists 12.6 211th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

