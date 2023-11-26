How to Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at American Bank Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 73.0 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 59.0 the Islanders allow.
- Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.
- Texas A&M-CC's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Islanders record 10.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats give up (56.3).
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when scoring more than 56.3 points.
- When Texas State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 3-1.
- The Islanders are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats concede to opponents (35.5%).
- The Bobcats' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.2 higher than the Islanders have given up.
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%
- Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%
- Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Schreiner
|W 92-40
|American Bank Center
|11/15/2023
|UTSA
|L 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 75-54
|Leavey Center
|11/26/2023
|Texas State
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Rice
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/5/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
