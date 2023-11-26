The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) welcome in the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 35.4% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 60th.
  • The Aggies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 53 the Cyclones allow.
  • Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
  • Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than away (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State W 89-77 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

