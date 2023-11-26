The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) welcome in the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 35.4% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 60th.

The Aggies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 53 the Cyclones allow.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.

At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67).

Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than away (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule