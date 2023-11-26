How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) welcome in the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 35.4% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 60th.
- The Aggies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 53 the Cyclones allow.
- Texas A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M put up fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than away (73.7) last season.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67).
- Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than away (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|W 89-77
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
