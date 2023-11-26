Sunday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Texas A&M taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 26.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 72, Iowa State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-0.3)

Texas A&M (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Both Iowa State and Texas A&M are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Cyclones have hit the over in three games, while Aggies games have gone over four times.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 80.3 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.

Texas A&M wins the rebound battle by 15.2 boards on average. It collects 40.5 rebounds per game, 17th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.3.

Texas A&M knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (285th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M has committed 8.2 turnovers per game (10th in college basketball) while forcing 8.8 (346th in college basketball).

