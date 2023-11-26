Texas A&M vs. Iowa State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) and the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) hit the court at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no set line. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|137.5
Aggies Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in five of six outings.
- Texas A&M has a 149.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 12.3 more points than this game's total.
- Texas A&M's ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.
- Texas A&M came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Aggies have played as an underdog of -110 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas A&M has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|2
|33.3%
|82.5
|162.8
|53.0
|122.5
|133.2
|Texas A&M
|5
|83.3%
|80.3
|162.8
|69.5
|122.5
|141.5
Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends
- The Aggies score 27.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (53.0).
- When it scores more than 53.0 points, Texas A&M is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Texas A&M
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Texas A&M
|13-3
|Home Record
|15-1
|3-8
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
