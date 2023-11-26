How to Watch the Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at American Bank Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 73 points per game are 14 more points than the 59 the Islanders allow.
- Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59 points.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.
- The Islanders record 10.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats allow (56.3).
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when scoring more than 56.3 points.
- Texas State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Islanders shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.
- The Bobcats make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Islanders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Bowling Green
|W 74-48
|Strahan Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 66-63
|Strahan Arena
|11/21/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 66-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UNT Dallas
|-
|Strahan Arena
