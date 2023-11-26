The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at American Bank Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 73 points per game are 14 more points than the 59 the Islanders allow.

Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.

The Islanders record 10.5 more points per game (66.8) than the Bobcats allow (56.3).

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Texas State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Islanders shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Islanders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas State Schedule