The Texas Longhorns (2-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on LHN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: LHN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank 36th 78 Points Scored 69.2 241st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 29.1 312th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 16th 16.2 Assists 11.1 324th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.