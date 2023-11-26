The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Texas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 205th.

The Longhorns score 81.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cowboys allow.

Texas is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored 84.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 away from home.

Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Upcoming Schedule