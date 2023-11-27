When the Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, D.J. Moore will face a Vikings pass defense featuring Byron Murphy. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 123 11.2 7 33 9.46

D.J. Moore vs. Byron Murphy Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore leads his team with 889 receiving yards on 59 catches with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago ranks 10th-last in the league in passing yards with 2,028 (184.4 per game) and 14th in passing touchdowns (15).

In terms of total offense, the Bears are 14th in the NFL in points scored (20.9 per game) and 13th in total yards (323.8 per game).

Chicago is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 29.8 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 39 times this year, placing them 18th in the league.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, three TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Minnesota has given up 2,493 (226.6 per game), the ninth-most in the NFL.

The Vikings average 20.9 points allowed per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Vikings this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 80 76 Def. Targets Receptions 59 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.1 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 889 40 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 80.8 3.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 368 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

