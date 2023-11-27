The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, three percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.

The Huskies put up 9.2 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Horned Frogs gave up (68.4).

Houston Christian went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Houston Christian put up 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).

The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (81 per game) than away (84.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule