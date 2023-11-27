Houston Christian vs. TCU November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
TCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Houston Christian vs. TCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|TCU Rank
|TCU AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|83.1
|361st
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|336th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|18th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
