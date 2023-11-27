In Montgomery County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lifestyle Christian School at Frassati Catholic

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 27
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.