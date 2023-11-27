The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host an NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Vikings vs. Bears Insights

This year, the Vikings score three fewer points per game (23) than the Bears surrender (26).

Chicago scores 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 Minnesota allows.

The Vikings rack up 35 more yards per game (360.5) than the Bears give up per contest (325.5).

Chicago racks up only 3.2 more yards per game (323.8) than Minnesota allows per contest (320.6).

This season, the Vikings rush for 14.3 more yards per game (93.8) than the Bears allow per contest (79.5).

This year Chicago runs for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).

The Vikings have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Chicago has turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than Minnesota has forced a turnover (14) this season.

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings put up 22 points per game at home (one less than their overall average), and concede 22.2 at home (1.3 more than overall).

The Vikings' average yards gained (402.6) and conceded (331) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 360.5 and 320.6, respectively.

Minnesota racks up 314.6 passing yards per game in home games (47.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 271 at home (44.4 more than overall).

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (88) and allowed (60) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.8 and 94, respectively.

The Vikings convert 42.9% of third downs at home (1.6% higher than their overall average), and concede 43.9% at home (2.5% higher than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans W 27-19 FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cincinnati - - 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX

Bears Away Performance

In road games, the Bears score 20.5 points per game and give up 28.8. That's less than they score overall (20.9), and more than they allow (26).

The Bears accumulate 314.5 yards per game in away games (9.3 less than their overall average), and concede 378.7 away from home (53.2 more than overall).

Chicago racks up 185.7 passing yards per game away from home (1.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 285.7 on the road (39.8 more than overall).

The Bears rack up 128.8 rushing yards per game on the road (10.7 less than their overall average), and give up 93 on the road (13.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Bears convert 43% of third downs and allow 58.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.2%), and more than they allow (47.6%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at New Orleans L 24-17 CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina W 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - - 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX

