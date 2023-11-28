The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

In games Alabama shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 188th.

The Crimson Tide record 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.

Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

This season, Clemson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 254th.

The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up.

Clemson has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 97.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, posting 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in road games.

In home games, the Crimson Tide surrendered four fewer points per game (65) than on the road (69).

Alabama sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than away (73.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule