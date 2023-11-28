Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Andrews County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Andrews County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Andrews County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Levelland High School at Andrews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.