How to Watch Baylor vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Cincinnati vs Howard (7:00 PM ET | November 28)
- Eastern Illinois vs Kansas (8:00 PM ET | November 28)
- Oral Roberts vs Kansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 28)
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- In games Baylor shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 87th.
- The Bears score 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels allow.
- Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor played better at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.9).
- When playing at home, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UMKC
|W 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/22/2023
|Oregon State
|W 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
