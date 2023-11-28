The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Colonels allow to opponents.

In games Baylor shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Colonels are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 87th.

The Bears score 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels allow.

Baylor has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Baylor played better at home last season, scoring 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.9).

When playing at home, Baylor drained 1.0 more threes per game (10.1) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

