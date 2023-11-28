Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bosque County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Bosque County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tolar High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28

Location: Valley Mills, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian High School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Granbury, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranfills Gap High School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Blanket, TX

Conference: 1A -

How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesboro High School at Morgan High School