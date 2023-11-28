The Miami Heat (10-7) will welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three home games in a row. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-2.5) 226.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-3) 225 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks average 120.4 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 117.5 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.8 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 107.8 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 225.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has put together a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Heat +4000 +1400 -

