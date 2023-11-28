Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Coryell County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Coryell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckholts High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gatesville High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
