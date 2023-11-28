Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
When the Dallas Stars face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
