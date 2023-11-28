Derrick Jones Jr. and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 107-88 loss to the Clippers, Jones put up four points.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.3 8.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.3 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 12.7 13.6 PR -- 11.7 12.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Jones is responsible for taking 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Jones' Mavericks average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 104.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Rockets allow 21.8 assists per game, best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.