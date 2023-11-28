Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickens County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Dickens County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Dickens County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ira High School at Spur High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Spur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
