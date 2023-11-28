Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Fannin County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Savoy High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Trenton, TX

Trenton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fannindel High School at Cumby High School