Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruceville-Eddy High School at Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesboro High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.