Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardeman County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Hardeman County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardeman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Memphis High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chillicothe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.