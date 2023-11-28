Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hemphill County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hemphill County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hemphill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canadian High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.