Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 28?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jason Robertson to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:57
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 2-0
Stars vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
