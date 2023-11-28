How to Watch Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The Hurricanes have taken five games in a row.
Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 213th.
- The 94.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.7 more points than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
- Kentucky is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 89.0 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 94.3 points, it is 5-0.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Kentucky scored 7.0 more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
- The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kentucky fared better at home last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
- The Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.0 on the road.
- Miami (FL) sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|W 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 96-88
|Rupp Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 86-80
|Watsco Center
|11/17/2023
|Georgia
|W 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
