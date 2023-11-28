Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: +144)

The 19.5-point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).

Sabonis' 0.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 29.9 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday (29.5).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Fox has averaged six assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +128) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 13.2 points Malik Monk scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has grabbed 2.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Monk's assist average -- five -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Monk has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +128)

The 29.7 points Curry scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Curry's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).

Curry, at 5.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +100)

The 9.3 points Chris Paul has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (8.5).

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Paul has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (7.5).

