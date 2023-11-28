Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 19.5-point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).
  • Sabonis has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).
  • Sabonis' 0.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 29.9 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday (29.5).
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
  • Fox has averaged six assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +128) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +162)
  • The 13.2 points Malik Monk scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Tuesday.
  • He has grabbed 2.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Monk's assist average -- five -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • Monk has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +128)
  • The 29.7 points Curry scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
  • Curry's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
  • Curry, at 5.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST
8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 9.3 points Chris Paul has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (8.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Paul has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (7.5).

