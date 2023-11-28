Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Warriors on November 28, 2023
Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|13.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
|0.5 (Over: +144)
- The 19.5-point total set for Sabonis on Tuesday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).
- Sabonis has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (6.5).
- Sabonis' 0.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Tuesday.
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- The 29.9 points De'Aaron Fox scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday (29.5).
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
- Fox has averaged six assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- His 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
Malik Monk Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: +128)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- The 13.2 points Malik Monk scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Tuesday.
- He has grabbed 2.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Monk's assist average -- five -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Monk has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|5.5 (Over: +128)
- The 29.7 points Curry scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
- His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
- Curry's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
- Curry, at 5.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
Chris Paul Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|8.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: +100)
- The 9.3 points Chris Paul has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (8.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Paul has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (7.5).
