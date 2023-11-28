Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lubbock County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Deal High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snyder High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ The King Cathedral School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Southland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland Classical Academy at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.