The Dallas Mavericks (8-3) are home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (6-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, Space City Home Network

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 41.0 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 18.0 points, 5.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.0 block.

Josh Green averages 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 11.0 points, 0.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He's making 37.0% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Rockets are getting 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Green this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is sinking 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 22.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Rockets are receiving 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Mavericks Rockets 122.8 Points Avg. 111.0 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 48.0% Field Goal % 47.1% 39.4% Three Point % 37.0%

