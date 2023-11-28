The Houston Rockets (8-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 232.5.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 232.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 12 times.

Dallas' games this year have an average total of 237.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Dallas has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 12 75% 119.4 229 118.3 222.7 234.3 Rockets 3 21.4% 109.6 229 104.4 222.7 219.8

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Dallas owns a worse record against the spread at home (2-4-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).

The Mavericks score 119.4 points per game, 15 more points than the 104.4 the Rockets allow.

Dallas has a 7-7 record against the spread and a 9-5 record overall when scoring more than 104.4 points.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Mavericks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 8-8 0-2 11-5 Rockets 11-3 3-1 4-10

Mavericks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Mavericks Rockets 119.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 7-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 104.4 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-2 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

