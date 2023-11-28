Mavericks vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-6) visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 232.5.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|232.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 12 times.
- Dallas' games this year have an average total of 237.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.
- Dallas has won nine, or 75%, of the 12 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Dallas has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Rockets Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Rockets Prediction
|Mavericks vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Mavericks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|12
|75%
|119.4
|229
|118.3
|222.7
|234.3
|Rockets
|3
|21.4%
|109.6
|229
|104.4
|222.7
|219.8
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Dallas owns a worse record against the spread at home (2-4-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).
- The Mavericks score 119.4 points per game, 15 more points than the 104.4 the Rockets allow.
- Dallas has a 7-7 record against the spread and a 9-5 record overall when scoring more than 104.4 points.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|8-8
|0-2
|11-5
|Rockets
|11-3
|3-1
|4-10
Mavericks vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Rockets
|119.4
|109.6
|6
|26
|7-7
|3-1
|9-5
|3-1
|118.3
|104.4
|24
|1
|3-1
|10-2
|3-1
|8-4
