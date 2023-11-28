How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (8-6) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.
- The Mavericks score 119.4 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 104.4 the Rockets give up.
- When Dallas puts up more than 104.4 points, it is 9-5.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Mavericks are scoring 5.2 more points per game (122.7) than they are in road games (117.5).
- Defensively Dallas has been worse in home games this season, ceding 120.8 points per game, compared to 116.8 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Mavericks are draining the same number of treys per game as they are when playing on the road (16.2). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to on the road (36.2%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dereck Lively
|Questionable
|Back
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
