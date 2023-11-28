The Houston Rockets (8-6) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (10-6) after losing five road games in a row.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 17th.

The Mavericks score 119.4 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 104.4 the Rockets give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 104.4 points, it is 9-5.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Mavericks are scoring 5.2 more points per game (122.7) than they are in road games (117.5).

Defensively Dallas has been worse in home games this season, ceding 120.8 points per game, compared to 116.8 in away games.

When playing at home, the Mavericks are draining the same number of treys per game as they are when playing on the road (16.2). Meanwhile, they have a better three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to on the road (36.2%).

Mavericks Injuries