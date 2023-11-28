Support your favorite local high school basketball team in McLennan County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McGregor High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28

6:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruceville-Eddy High School at Jonesboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Jonesboro, TX

Jonesboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frost High School at Axtell High School