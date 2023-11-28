Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Montague County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Prairie Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Nocona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.