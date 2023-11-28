Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Navarro County, Texas today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson at Dawson ISD

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dawson, TX

Dawson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frost High School at Axtell High School