Two clubs on major streaks will collide when the Winnipeg Jets (three consecutive victories at home) host the Dallas Stars (three straight triumphs on the road) on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Stars vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Jets Stars 3-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 56 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 65 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 19 9 10 19 17 7 51% Jason Robertson 19 6 12 18 16 14 - Roope Hintz 18 8 9 17 5 5 51.4% Matt Duchene 18 6 10 16 5 11 57.3% Wyatt Johnston 19 9 7 16 9 7 48.5%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 58 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the league.

The Jets' 71 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players