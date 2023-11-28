Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Jets on November 28, 2023
Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Joe Pavelski, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Pavelski has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 19 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 18.4%.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 18 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 19 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Roope Hintz is a top player on offense for Dallas with eight goals and nine assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 24 points in 20 games (14 goals and 10 assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 20 games, with seven goals and 16 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 18
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
