Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Joe Pavelski, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Pavelski has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 19 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 18.4%.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 18 total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 19 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Roope Hintz is a top player on offense for Dallas with eight goals and nine assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored 24 points in 20 games (14 goals and 10 assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 20 games, with seven goals and 16 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1

