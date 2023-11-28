SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Arkansas State Red Wolves square off for one of two games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include SWAC teams.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Jacksonville Dolphins at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 28
|-
