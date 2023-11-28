The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Harley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • Harley has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:25 Home W 5-3

Stars vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

