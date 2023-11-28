The Dallas Stars, with Wyatt Johnston, take the ice Tuesday versus the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 17:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In Johnston's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Johnston has a point in nine games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

In six of 19 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 16 Points 3 9 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

