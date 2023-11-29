Wednesday's contest features the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-5) clashing at Teague Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 victory for Abilene Christian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Wildcats came out on top in their last outing 87-62 against Navy on Sunday.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 71, UT Arlington 69

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 334) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25) Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG% Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball and are allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.

