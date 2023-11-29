WAC foes meet when the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) at College Park Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Wildcats are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points in four of six games this season.

Abilene Christian has had an average of 138.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Abilene Christian is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Abilene Christian has come away with three wins in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Abilene Christian has a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 80% 75.7 143.5 76.7 147.5 145.5 Abilene Christian 4 66.7% 67.8 143.5 70.8 147.5 140.5

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

Against the spread in WAC play, the Mavericks were 6-10-0 last year.

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Mavericks allow.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 3-2-0 1-1 4-1-0 Abilene Christian 3-3-0 3-2 4-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Abilene Christian 6-8 Home Record 9-5 4-9 Away Record 4-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

