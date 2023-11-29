The Houston Cougars (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2), who have won three straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score 5.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Cougars give up to opponents (63.5).

Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Houston has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.3 points.

The 98.0 points per game the Cougars put up are 37.6 more points than the Raiders allow (60.4).

Houston is 4-0 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Middle Tennessee is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 98.0 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 45.8% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Raiders give up.

The Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

