How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 356th.
- The Panthers put up just 0.5 more points per game (74.5) than the Green Wave allow (74).
- When it scores more than 74 points, Prairie View A&M is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).
- At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 treys per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|W 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.