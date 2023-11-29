The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.

The Panthers are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 356th.

The Panthers put up just 0.5 more points per game (74.5) than the Green Wave allow (74).

When it scores more than 74 points, Prairie View A&M is 4-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).

At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 treys per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule