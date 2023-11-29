The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 356th.
  • The Panthers put up just 0.5 more points per game (74.5) than the Green Wave allow (74).
  • When it scores more than 74 points, Prairie View A&M is 4-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).
  • At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 treys per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) as well.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 79-74 Teague Center
11/19/2023 UT Martin W 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/21/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 76-64 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

